More than 250 calls to the Fire Service due to bad weather

The Fire Service has been on standby since yesterday due to the severe weather phenomena, which caused several problems in many areas of Cyprus.

In particular:

Larnaca District

As of 06:00 am today, until this hour, the Fire Service received 43 calls for assistance due to severe weather conditions in Larnaca province, focusing on the areas of Meneou, Dromolaxia, and Kiti.

The calls were related to water pumping from flooded basements of private buildings and businesses, the opening of stormwater drains, flooded roads, moving trees, as well as towing vehicles, and rescuing citizens from their vehicles that were trapped in flooded roads. In one case, assistance was provided to a person who wished to leave his home safely due to the rushing water.

Famagusta District

As of 06:00 am today, until this hour, the Fire Service received an additional 16 calls in Famagusta province, bringing the total number to 216 since Saturday morning.

Today’s calls involved pumping water from flooded basements of private homes, businesses, and hotels, as well as opening stormwater drains and moving trees. In one case, assistance was provided to a person who wished to exit his home safely due to the rushing water.

Nicosia district

Nicosia District responded to an isolated incident regarding a drain opening.

The other provinces did not receive any calls related to extreme weather events.