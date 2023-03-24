More than 200 schools participated in ‘Love Cyprus’ competition by Yianis Christodoulou Foundation

All expectations were exceeded, regarding the expected participation in the Pancyprian Competition LOVE CYPRUS, organized by the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation.

Nearly 200 public schools participated in the competition with over 600 works in total (photos and videos with dance), created by students and teachers who showcased their exceptional talent, highlighting at the same time the beauty and culture of Cyprus.

The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’s new initiative aimed to promote the creativity of our students and their willingness to contribute to the public good, to ‘give back’, as they knew from the outset that the awards would be used for improving the premises or technological or other upgrading of their schools.

Mr John Christodoulou warmly welcomed the enthusiastic participation from all provinces and all levels, with almost 50% schools participating from cities and 50% from villages!

The unexpectedly large participation of students and teachers brought feelings of joy and strong emotion among the organizers. The quality and level of the works was impressive.

More than 2,160 students directly participated in these projects from the nearly 200 schools which represent more than 45,000 students.

It can be concluded, therefore, that since nearly 50% of schools and students were directly or indirectly involved in the competition, we can be certain of the great willingness of students to improve and modernize their school. At the same time, this high percentage demonstrates the genuine interest of teachers for an upgraded learning environment that meets the modern needs and interests of our children.

Finally, it shows the tremendous interest of parents who helped to achieve the above. All this interest from so many thousands of people – students, educators, parents – sends the strong message that the Cypriot society has a strong interest & desire for an upgraded learning environment, attractive to our children. This is exactly one of the major goals of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation.

Regarding the intentions of the schools to utilize the prize, in their overwhelming majority they reflect both their needs due to the weather conditions in Cyprus and the changes in children’s interests: Shades for protection from the sun during break times, outdoor gyms, interactive boards and computers, sports fields, aesthetics of spaces, closed entertainment-multi-purpose halls, etc.

The winners will be offered prizes worth a total of €170,000. With the motto ‘LOVE CYPRUS’, the vision of Mr John Christodoulou for the competition was largely accomplished, as all the creations do promote Cyprus, not only as a summer tourist destination, but also as a country characterized by great tradition and culture, hospitality, arts, customs, and natural wealth.

The finalists are expected to be announced in the forthcoming days, as the evaluation and selection is being made with great difficulty, due to the fact that most of the works are remarkable, with Mr. John Christodoulou actively taking part in this – rewarding – process.

Awards ceremony with guest star Konstantinos Argiros

A big celebration of love, music and… reward is being organized by the ‘Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’, where the winners of the competition will be awarded. The prizes amount to €170,000. The official award ceremony for the 6 winners (3 in each category) will take place on April 3, 2023 at Monte Caputo in Limassol, in the presence of distinguished guests. Konstantinos Argiros will raise the mood by performing some of his greatest hits. The awards will be presented to the children by Mr John Christodoulou himself, along with other esteemed guests.

It should be noted that participation in the event is strictly by invitation only.