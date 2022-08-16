NewsLocalMore than 1,600 traffic violations during the three-day holiday

More than 1,600 traffic violations during the three-day holiday

Traffic Police
Traffic Police

During the three-day holiday from Friday 12 until Monday 15 August, the Police implemented increased measures aiming to protect the citizens moving on the road network. It seems that the implementation of specific action plans and the presence of Police members in the streets had positive results both regarding the assistance to drivers and the prevention of serious accidents.

In total, during the three-day period there were 1,680 traffic violations out of which 121 were drivers under the influence of alcohol and 732 drivers speeding.

The measures and actions by the Police all over Cyprus will continue on a daily basis.

