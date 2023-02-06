More than 150 aftershocks after devastating quake

More than 150 aftershocks measuring higher than magnitude 3 on the Richter scale were recorded after last night’s tremor which has claimed the lives of thousands in neighbouring Turkey and Syria, the Cyprus Geological Survey Department said.

It is recalled that, today, at 03:17 am, seismological stations in Cyprus recorded the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit the area of Gaziantep (near the border with Syria).

The earthquake was felt at a distance of almost 600 kilometres from its epicentre (in Turkey, Iraq, Georgia, Israel, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus). In Cyprus, it was felt throughout the island.

Around nine hours later, at 12:24 pm, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the central part of Turkey. This was followed by another earthquake, of 5.9 magnitude, also in the central part of Turkey.

In the morning there was seismic activity also off the Famagusta and Larnaca districts.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management ministry said that as of now there is no risk of a large tsunami hitting the eastern Mediterranean.

