More than 1,000 runners participate in Latsia Running Festival

More than 1,000 runners took part in the Latsia Running Festival on Sunday, with the organisers deeming the event a huge success.

The race was organised by Latsia municipality in cooperation with Running in Cyprus.

Latsia mayor Christos Pittalas ran in the 5 km race along with hundreds of participants.

George Tofi finished first in the 5 km men’s race, in 15 minutes and 51 seconds, while in the women’s race, Maria Sotiriou was the first to cross the finish line in 19 minutes and 35 seconds.

In the 10 km race, George Harakis finished first scoring a time of 34 minutes and 25 seconds, while Tamara Meteleva won the women’s race as she finished in 43 minutes and 57 seconds.

The prize for the most team entries in both the 5 km and 10 km races was won by the NEED Pilates & Fitness team with a total of 42 runners, while the second place was taken by the Dro.Me.A. Racing team which registered 41 runners.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.