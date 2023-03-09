More than 10% decrease in fire incidents in Cyprus in 2022

The occurrence of fire incidents in Cyprus decreased by 12.62% in 2022, according to the statistics of the fire service published on Thursday.

As the data show, the fire service responded to a total of 6,451 fires throughout Cyprus in 2022.

Specifically, rural fires decreased by 23% (3,445) in 2022, compared to 2021, when the total recorded number was 4,474, the data show.

However, urban fires increased by 3.33% (3,006) in 2022, compared with 2,909 in 2021.

For yet another year, 90% of fires in rural areas were caused by humans, but still, a significant reduction was recorded in 2022, owed to prevention campaigns and patrols by authorities and organised citizens’ groups, the fire service notes.

In 2022 five people died in fires compared to seven in 2021.

The fire service also carried out 24 fire rescues in 2022 compared to 29 in 2021, while there were 31 injuries compared to 19 in 2021.

As regards the number of calls, the fire service report that in 2022, they received 11,247 calls for assistance, such as calls for fires, special services and fake calls.

The economic aspect of the fire damage is significantly reduced for 2022 totalling €9,491,552 euros: €8,615,472 for urban fires and €876,080 for rural fires.

In 2021 damage amounted to €29,212,512 of which €10,596,402 concerned fires in urban areas and €18,616,110 rural fires.