NewsLocalMore street cameras to be installed following pilot phase

More street cameras to be installed following pilot phase

Cameras Traffic
Cameras Traffic

According to a relevant announcement of the Transport Ministry, the camera system will proceed into the next phase. All relevant checks and processes of the pilot phase have been completed and it has been ascertained that both the equipment and the system’s operation align with the provisions of the relevant agreement.

This means that within the next six months another 20 stationary cameras will be placed across six intersections and another 16 mobile cameras will be supplied. During the second phase that will follow another 66 stationary cameras will be installed.

By gavriella
Previous articleMunicipality of Gerskipou will take measures for its beach

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros