More street cameras to be installed following pilot phase

According to a relevant announcement of the Transport Ministry, the camera system will proceed into the next phase. All relevant checks and processes of the pilot phase have been completed and it has been ascertained that both the equipment and the system’s operation align with the provisions of the relevant agreement.

This means that within the next six months another 20 stationary cameras will be placed across six intersections and another 16 mobile cameras will be supplied. During the second phase that will follow another 66 stationary cameras will be installed.