More people from Cyprus reported dead in Adiyaman

Turkish Cypriot media reported that six people from Cyprus have been found dead in the ruins of Isias hotel in Adiyaman, where a group of volleyball student-athletes were staying when the catastrophic earthquakes struck Turkey.

The students had travelled to Adiyaman from Famagusta Turkish Maarif College, escorted by teachers and parents.

According to Cyprus News Agency, more than 20 people – students, teachers and parents – from the delegation are still missing in the hotel debris.

Some 170 people, rescuers and relatives, have flown to Turkey from the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus in search of them.

As of now, 12 people from Cyprus have been reported dead in Turkey.

The death toll across Turkey and Syria has risen past 19,000.

President Anastasiades on Thursday said he contacted Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar to express his condolences “over the death of our compatriots” and wished that those still missing will be found.

Επικοινώνησα σημερα με τον ηγέτη των ΤΚ κ. Ερσίν Τατάρ όπου εξέφρασα τα ειλικρινή μου συλλυπητήρια για την απώλεια συμπατριωτών μας κατά τους καταστροφικούς σεισμούς στην Τουρκία. — Nicos Anastasiades (@AnastasiadesCY) February 9, 2023

