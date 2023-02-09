NewsLocalMore people from Cyprus reported dead in Adiyaman

More people from Cyprus reported dead in Adiyaman

Famagusta College
Famagusta College

Turkish Cypriot media reported that six people from Cyprus have been found dead in the ruins of Isias hotel in Adiyaman, where a group of volleyball student-athletes were staying when the catastrophic earthquakes struck Turkey.

The students had travelled to Adiyaman from Famagusta Turkish Maarif College, escorted by teachers and parents.

According to Cyprus News Agency, more than 20 people – students, teachers and parents – from the delegation are still missing in the hotel debris.

Some 170 people, rescuers and relatives, have flown to Turkey from the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus in search of them.

As of now, 12 people from Cyprus have been reported dead in Turkey.

The death toll across Turkey and Syria has risen past 19,000.

President Anastasiades on Thursday said he contacted Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar to express his condolences “over the death of our compatriots” and wished that those still missing will be found.

Read more:

Two Turkish Cypriot teachers pulled out dead from quake wreckage in Turkey

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
More than 10 million people in Ukraine at risk of severe mental health conditions

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros