More migrants arrive at Cape Greco; captain arrested

Early on Saturday afternoon, a vessel with migrants arrived in southeastern Cape Greco. The vessel was small and on it were 13 illegal migrants, including three minor children.

A boat of the Port police went to the area and stopped the said vessel.

Due to the fact that water was leaking into the migrants’ vessel, they were taken by the Port Police to shore safely.

After investigations, it was ascertained that the captain of the small vessel was a 24-year-old man who was arrested to facilitate investigations.