More Cypriot service providers will be put on sanctions list, President says

President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday confirmed the possibility of more Greek Cypriot service providers and/or business entities on the EU-member island being included on new sanctions lists against Russian oligarchs.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual general assembly of the Federation of Employers and Industrialists (OEB), he clearly said he believes “there will be new (list) entries either from the US, Britain or the EU”.

He added: “I repeat, whatever needs to be done will be done. It is an issue that needs to be dealt with”.

The island has already shut 10,000 Russian bank accounts as US and UK put Cypriot lawyers and accountants under sanctions for enabling oligarchs including Roman Abramovich.

The move came days only after news that 13 Cypriot entities and individuals had been placed on Anglo-American sanctions lists for enabling Russian oligarchs.

The measures were aimed at dismantling the financial networks of Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov, both alleged close allies of Vladimir Putin.

Overnight, bank accounts and other assets belonging to their alleged “financial fixers” were frozen.

The President also repeated that the “nation’s credibility must be safeguarded” and that “no deviation from EU sanctions will be tolerated”.