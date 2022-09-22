NewsLocalStrovolos monument for 1974 fallen, missing persons vandalised (photos)

Strovolos monument for 1974 fallen, missing persons vandalised (photos)

Warmonument
Warmonument

A monument dedicated to persons who died or went missing in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus was vandalised last night, Strovolos municipality said on Thursday.

The monument is in a municipal park near Thesprotia Street, Strovolos.

Strovolos Municipality said that it has filed a complaint with the Police and appealed to the public to show respect to public property, particularly one that is dedicated to such a sensitive issue.

Approximately a year ago, on the day a scheduled memorial service was going to take place at the park, signs with the names of the fallen and missing persons were stolen.

By gavriella
