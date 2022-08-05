Monkeypox vaccines could be delivered to Cyprus within days, but nothing is certain

NewsLocalMonkeypox vaccines could be delivered to Cyprus within days, but nothing is...

Monkeybox vaccines could be delivered to Cyprus from EU health authorities within days but nothing is certain, the Health Minister’s spokesman said on Friday.

“We are expecting that within the next few hours we will know whether the vaccines will arrive within days or not,” Constantinos Athanasiou told state radio.

A day earlier, the mother of a 40-year-old man who is the island’s first recorded case of monkeypox reported that he is yet to be provided with specialized treatment or medicines.

The condition of the infected man who had been travelling recently was deteriorating since Tuesday when first diagnosed, she also said.

She had then appealed to health authorities to get the vaccines against the infection as well as specialized medicines the soonest possible.

The patient who is at Nicosia General Hospital’s special monkeypox ward has been ‘bombarded’ with anti-biotics, she had said.

By Annie Charalambous
