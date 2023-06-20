MONEYVAL: Cyprus makes progress in combatting money-laundering, terrorism financing

According to a recent evaluation conducted by MONEYVAL, the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing body of the Council of Europe, Cyprus has shown improvements in its efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

The evaluation focused on legislative, regulatory, and institutional measures, with a specific emphasis on compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards.

While progress has been made, the report published on Tuesday pointed out some moderate shortcomings that still exist.

Cyprus has demonstrated progress in enhancing its compliance with FATF standards, particularly in areas such as non-profit organisations, virtual asset services providers (VASPs), and the powers of investigative and law enforcement authorities. However, further efforts are required to fully implement these measures.

In terms of terrorism financing (TF) risk exposure within the non-profit sector, Cypriot authorities have initiated measures to evaluate and strengthen oversight activities. However, these measures have not yet been fully implemented.

The implementation of the VASP regime in Cyprus has made significant progress. Nevertheless, the evaluation identified a lack of a national action plan to address the risks associated with the VASP sector. Additionally, there are technical deficiencies in implementing preventive measures, including the “travel rule,” which mandates VASPs to share customer information during transactions.

The evaluation also highlighted moderate shortcomings in the investigative capabilities of Cypriot authorities. This includes the absence of powers to intercept communication content related to investigations of money laundering, terrorism financing, and various associated crimes such as sexual exploitation, participation in organized criminal groups, fraud, theft, arms trafficking, corruption offenses, and tax crimes.

MONEYVAL Urges Governments to Enhance Efforts

In its annual report for 2022, MONEYVAL warns that the recovery of proceeds from crime across states remains insufficient and calls on governments to strengthen their national frameworks for asset management and recovery.

MONEYVAL’s monitoring work has revealed that successful confiscations of criminal assets are relatively rare compared to the estimated proceeds of crime. Therefore, it emphasizes the need not only to freeze but also to seize and confiscate criminal funds. Enhancing the powers and resources of criminal asset recovery and management offices is crucial to achieving this.

“States should not only improve their results in identifying and freezing criminal funds. There is also an urgent need for them to greatly improve their results in confiscating and managing criminal assets, adopt stricter sanctions, and increase the number of convictions for serious money laundering offences,” stated Elżbieta Frankow-Jaśkiewicz, Chair of MONEYVAL.

MONEYVAL’s annual report evaluates compliance with international standards and developments in the legal and institutional frameworks for countering money laundering and the financing of terrorism in the 33 states and territories subject to its monitoring as of December 31, 2022.

By the end of 2022, 21 out of the 26 states and territories evaluated by MONEYVAL in the 5th round of mutual evaluations were placed under its enhanced follow-up procedure due to their limited level of compliance with AML/CFT standards. These include Albania, Andorra, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Gibraltar, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Monaco, Malta, Poland, Republic of Moldova, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the UK Crown Dependency of the Isle of Man, and Ukraine. Armenia, the Holy See, Liechtenstein, San Marino, and Israel are subject to MONEYVAL’s regular follow-up procedure.