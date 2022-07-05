Money gotten out of accounts due to online fraud

The Cyprus Police has recently received several calls about suspicious messages on social media and particularly on Instagram.

These messages are malicious and are aiming to get money out of bank accounts.

Specifically, the culprits get access on various social media accounts and then start communicating with the person’s friends trying to convince them to invest in cryptocurrencies by choosing a specific link.

Believing that the message was sent by their friend, the citizens follow the link which asks then to provide certain infornation and data that gives them access to their bank accounts.

The Police are advicing the public to be particularly careful and not to reveal passwords and personal data to anyone. And in case they receive a suspicious message to try and contact the person who supposedly sent it in a different way to verify it.