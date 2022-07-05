NewsLocalMoney gotten out of accounts due to online fraud

Money gotten out of accounts due to online fraud

The Cyprus Police has recently received several calls about suspicious messages on social media and particularly on Instagram.

These messages are malicious and are aiming to get money out of bank accounts.

Specifically, the culprits get access on various social media accounts and then start communicating with the person’s friends trying to convince them to invest in cryptocurrencies by choosing a specific link.

Believing that the message was sent by their friend, the citizens follow the link which asks then to provide certain infornation and data that gives them access to their bank accounts.

The Police are advicing the public to be particularly careful and not to reveal passwords and personal data to anyone. And in case they receive a suspicious message to try and contact the person who supposedly sent it in a different way to verify it.

By gavriella
Previous articleFire at Agios Sylas under control
Next articlePolice identify, capture shooter at in Chicago’s Highland Park suburb

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros