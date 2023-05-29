Companies eyeing hydrocarbon exploration off Cyprus invited in Nicosia workshop

A workshop in Nicosia on Monday will bring together not only companies already involved in hydrocarbon exploration off Cyprus but also those that could get active in the region.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that President Nikos Christodoulides will thoroughly inform them on the Mediterranean island’s energy policy which seems to be focusing on two prevailing factors.

The first relates to the internal market and the imminent needs of the Mediterranean island and the second takes into account the EU’s efforts to get dissociated from Russian gas.

Th President also told reporters on Sunday that Nicosia has drafted a clear and specific energy orientation and strategy.

And that – along with Egypt and Israel – specific timetables and a roadmap on how the above goals can be achieved will be finalised.

At the same time, because a number of issues with Israel have to be clarified Energy Minister Giorgos Papanastasiou will soon visit the neighboring country.

The upcoming visit is described as the key to the next regional big energy steps, according to insiders.

It is obvious the insiders are referring to an existing dispute with Israel over the Isiah and Aphrodite oil and gas fields.

During the Minister’s trip, the pipeline issue which was discussed during President Christodoulides’ recent visit to Israel, is also expected to be on the agenda.

Cyprus and Israel are working on a deal to build a pipeline that will convey natural gas from both countries to the island, where it will be liquefied for export by ship to Europe and potentially elsewhere. , the Cypriot energy minister said Monday.

Papanastasiou is expected to hammer out a formal agreement. Once the deal is signed, the pipeline could be completed in 18 months.