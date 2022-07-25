Monday’s meeting to focus on how Cyprus should best deal with Monkeypox

NewsLocalMonday's meeting to focus on how Cyprus should best deal with Monkeypox

A scheduled meeting on Monday at Nicosia General Hospital aims to evaluate new data on the spread of Monkeypox as well as how prepared Cyprus is to deal with the virus.

The meeting, called by Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela, is in light of the alert by the recent World Health Organisation at an international level declaring monkeypox as a public health emergency.

Cyprus is among the countries where no confirmed cases have been recorded so far.

Nonetheless, health authorities on Monday will receive some 1,400 jabs, which will help the country prepare to tackle possible outbreaks of the virus.

Moreover, Nicosia General Hospital and Archbishop Makarios III Hospital have already been designated as reference hospitals for the treatment of suspected and confirmed cases of adults and children, respectively.

By Annie Charalambous
