Following a tip-off, members of the Limassol Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) conducted a search at the home of a 22-year-old man in Ypsonas, Limassol District.

During the investigation, the following items were found and confiscated as evidence:

101 fireworks

8 torches

13 smoke grenades

34 fireworks

6 homemade Molotov cocktails

3 grams of cannabis

7 grams of cocaine

€800

The Limassol CID in cooperation with the YKAN continue the investigations.