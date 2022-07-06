Misleading messages to citizens allegedly from banks

NewsLocalMisleading messages to citizens allegedly from banks

Police warn against new SMS scam

Recently citizens receive a lot of misleading messages, allegedly from banks, asking them to contact specific phone numbers.

According to a Police announcement, the messages note that the citizens’ credit or debit cards have been temporarily suspended and for security reasons, the citizens are asked to contact some phone numbers in order to verify their information. Some of these fake numbers are the following:

26068698, 26749736, 26485342, 26000566, 26198528, 26632670.

The public is asked to be particularly careful and not to respond to such messages.

By gavriella
