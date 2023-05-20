Minors gamble using their grandparents’ mobile phones

Minors have found a way to bypass the barriers on their mobile phones and are gambling. In fact, some of them even give pocket money to their grandfathers instead of taking it from them.

How does this happen? A report on minors who engage in gambling was made by the Member of Parliament Nicos Kettiros, who intends to table a motion in Parliament on the protection of minors.

As he said, he was informed that recently there have been cases of minors asking for their grandfather’s phone which is not blocked, and betting electronically, especially in football matches.

In fact, some of the minors even give money to their grandfather for the use of their mobile phone. Other grandparents allegedly have no idea about the use of their mobile phones for football betting.

Minors resort to this method to bypass the barriers that parents put in place to prevent their children from accessing certain websites.

Those who do not live near their grandparents or who do not have grandparents and are addicted to online gambling, bet via the mobile phones of friends or acquaintances, some of whom allegedly even receive a percentage each time the money is gambled.