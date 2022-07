The Police are looking for information that might help locate MAHA ABDI IBRAHIM, 17, from Somalia, who has been missing from his place of residence in Paphos since 5 July 2022.

The 17-year-old is thin, 1.75, with black hair.

Anyone with any information is request to contact the Paphos CID at 26-806021, or the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line at 1460.