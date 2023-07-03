NewsLocalMinor earthquake felt in Larnaca

Minor earthquake felt in Larnaca

Earthquake
Earthquake

An earthquake was felt in Larnaca on Monday according to the Department of Geological Survey.

The tremor measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 1:03 pm, as recorded by the Department’s seismological network.

According to the report, the earthquake’s epicentre was located in a land area situated 10 kilometres northwest of Larnaca, with a focal depth of 15 kilometres. Although the earthquake’s magnitude indicates a relatively low intensity, it was still perceptible within the Larnaca district.

Residents of the region reported feeling slight tremors caused by the seismic activity.

No significant damages or injuries have been reported.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
France’s last surviving D-Day commando dies aged 100
Next article
Gender equality in Cyprus needs improving, Commissioner says

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros