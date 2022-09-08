Ministry slammed over suspension of students with ‘inappropriate’ haircuts

Parents are outraged over the Education Ministry’s stand following the notorious suspension on Wednesday of dozens of students at a Larnaca high school by the headmaster who labelled their haircuts as ‘inappropriate’.

In fact, some told Philenews that most of the suspended students were first graders and their introduction to high school was marred by the same headmaster who had ruined the school’s graduation ceremony last June. And ‘inappropriate’ haircuts were again his pretext for five students being prohibited from graduating.

Parents but also children’s human rights activists on Thursday slammed the Petrakis Kyprianou high school headmaster’s action but also the inaction of the Education Ministry.

They sent the message that the Ministry’s handling of the five people in that particular school last year at the graduation ceremony was tragic.

Also tragic seems to be their handling of the latest incident which saw students suspended for haircuts and matters of uniform without receiving cautions first.

They argued that it was a matter of ethics and the responsibility of the Ministry to issue the requisite guidelines and that the Larnaca district officer for the Ministry had been informed.