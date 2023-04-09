Ministry, Nicosia Municipality organize singing event (videos & photos)

A singing day on the theme “From Nicosia to the heart, songs are one embrace” was organized today by the Nicosia Municipality and the Ministry of Education, Sports, and Youth.

The event started at 12:00 noon and will last until 17:30 in the afternoon at Ledra – Onasagorou pedestrian streets and Eleftherias Square.

As the Nicosia Municipality said in a statement:

“The aim of the event is to highlight the timeless value of music and especially singing in human life, through its beneficial effects and as a means of collective cultural expression.

In the framework of Song Day, the big Choir Parade is organized again. This year, more than forty ensembles from Public and Private Schools of Primary, Secondary General, and Secondary Technical and Vocational Education, Universities, Conservatories, Municipalities, Communities, and other cultural institutions, with a diverse repertoire such as traditional music, world music, jazz, popular music, etc. are preparing to perform.

From 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm, young and old will join their voices and move from Eleftherias Square to Ledra and Onasagorou Streets, filling the streets of Nicosia’s center with favorite songs.



Then, a concert with five youth school bands will follow, which will be presented at Eleftherias Square from 2:00 to 4:00 in the afternoon at Schoolfest 2023, the Pancyprian Festival of School Bands.

This great musical event in the center of Nicosia will close with an open-air concert of the SISTEMA CYPRUS Orchestra at 4:00 in the afternoon on the lower terrace of Eleftherias Square”.