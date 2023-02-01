Ministries sign memoranda to combat human trafficking

Three ministries on Wednesday signed a framework of Memoranda of Cooperation aimed at preventing and combating human trafficking.

According to a joint press release by the ministries of Justice and Public Order, Labour and Social insurance, as well as the deputy ministry of social welfare, two memoranda are included in the framework. First, a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Cyprus Police and the Department of Labour Inspection Service to prevent and combat human trafficking in the field of labor exploitation, signed today between the Ministers of Justice and Labour.

Second, a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Cyprus Police and Social Welfare Services for the handling, protection and information of victims of human trafficking, signed in January 2022, between the Minister of Justice and the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare.

After the signing of the Memoranda, the three Ministers underlined the necessity for interdepartmental coordination and cooperation with the aim of more effectively managing incidents of exploitation and trafficking in persons.

Justice Minister Stephie Dracos said that the goal of signing the memoranda is to send a resounding message that the state has zero tolerance for this type of crime. She assured that “our goal for the elimination of trafficking is lasting and remains unchanged” and spoke of “an extreme form of exploitation and instrumentalization of victims that offends fundamental human rights, our values and our culture.”

She added that in 2022 there have been nine convictions, of which four have to do with labour exploitation.

On his part, Labour Minister Kyriacos Koushos said that the cooperation of the three ministries takes a new form through the memoranda. “The departments of our Ministries will be able to cooperate with specific procedures with the sole aim of combating the offence of human trafficking,” said the Minister.

Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Anthousi said that it is the government’s belief that to effectively deal with and protect victims, a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary and coordinated approach is required. “For the record, for the year 2022, the Social Welfare Services were called and assisted in 123 reports and handled potential victims of trafficking, offering personalised support as needed,” Anthousi said.

The Chief of Police welcomed the signing of the Memoranda and said that it falls to the Police to implement them to the maximum extent possible. In the operational field, he continued, cases of this nature are very difficult to prove in court and require a lot of coordination.