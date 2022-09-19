NewsLocalMinister urges patience in view of Akamas plan

Minister urges patience in view of Akamas plan

Akamas
Akamas

Agriculture Minister Kostas Kadis urged people living in the communities of Akamas to show patience given announcements regarding the regional plan for the area.

According to CNA, Kadis told Akamas locals that there is a report by the Environment Department, which is comprehensive and takes into consideration all relevant information.

He also explained that the government is expected to also announce counter-balancing measures for those affected and also what compensation each community is going to receive separately.

By gavriella
Previous articleBoat carrying migrants spotted off Cape Greco
Next articleIntensive checks in the market for halloumi PDO compliance

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros