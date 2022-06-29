Minister of Defence on acquirement of Military Personal Protective Equipment

The defence cooperation between Cyprus and Israel continues to grow and extend. We are proud that this cooperation is in tandem with our excellent bilateral relations and reflect how neighboring countries should work for promoting peace and stability.

I want therefore to express my appreciation for the signing of the intergovernmental agreement today, for the supply of Personal Protective Equipment and Load Carriage System for the Armed Forces of the Republic of Cyprus. It follows another important project that was signed last year regarding the surveillance and intelligence system for monitoring the cease fire line.

As I had the chance to mention last Friday, despite the challenging international economic conditions, and based on the direction and personal support of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, we are steadfastly implementing our Defense and armaments program, in order to fulfill our objective which is none other than to be a reliable and robust defensive and deterrent force.

The need to replace and upgrade the Military Personal Protective Equipment and Load Carriage System was deemed necessary. It is noted that this is the first time the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Cyprus proceeds with a widespread supply of integrated, modern personal protective equipment and a Load Carriage System, for the National Guard.

The main contractors of the program are Source Vagabond and Marom Dolphin, which are both based in Israel and have extensive experience in designing and manufacturing related equipment for military customers globally. We look forward embarking with you for this procurement program that will upgrade our personnel’s protective equipment.

The Republic of Cyprus and the State of Israel maintain identical views and positions on the security of the Eastern Mediterranean based on international law. The relations between our two countries extend beyond common interests and we shall work to further strengthen, expand and deepen our defense cooperation.

We are delighted to have established a long term, strategic partnership with the state of Israel in defence. It is a mutually beneficial cooperation that fosters regional stability, security and prosperity.

In closing, I would like to thank you all for attending today’s event.

I wish to each one of you every success in your future endeavors.