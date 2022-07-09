Minister in diver’s suit inaugurates first underwater park

Transport Minister Giannis Karousos inaugurated the first underwater park in the ancient port of Amathounta in Limassol, on the southern coast of Cyprus in a diver’s suit.

The first visitors had the opportunity to participate in underground tours at the ancient port of Amathounta.

As, the Minister said, Cyprus is reach in antiquities that have to be accessible to the citizens. The ancient port of Amathounta is one of the oldest in the Mediterranean and as of today it is accessible to those wishing to dive and see it.

On his part, Deputy Culture Minister Giannis Toumazis, described the first day of the park’s operation as important.