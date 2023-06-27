Minimum wage law’s implementation in Cyprus unrelenting as of Friday

InsiderEconomyMinimum wage law’s implementation in Cyprus unrelenting as of Friday

“Special Leave” allowance not to exceed €1

The maximum fine for non-payment of a salary in Cyprus is now €5,000 and as of Friday when the amended bill was published in the official gazette the law’s implementation is unrelenting.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that the text of the legislation had been amended so as to also express the fines in euro. Up until now the text cited Cyprus pounds.

Before the change, the maximum fine had been 100 Cyprus pounds, or about €170.

As for the new fine for providing false data to a labour inspector is raised to €5,000 from 150 Cyprus pounds previously.

At the same time, the Minimum Wage Adjustment Commission is to be soon a reality, according to Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou.

Under the relevant decree, the national minimum wage was set at €885 gross upon recruitment and €940 gross after a 6-month continuous period of employment under the same employer.

The Adjustment Committee will consist of three representatives of employees, three representatives of employers and three independent academic or reputable experts in labour matters.

One of the three experts is to be appointed as the chairperson of the Committee.

By Annie Charalambous
