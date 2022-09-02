NewsLocalMinimum wage covers hourly and part-time workers

Minimum wage covers hourly and part-time workers

The decree for the National Minimum Wage (NMW) covers part-time and irregular work, daily Phileleftheros explains.

The new decree may not refer to the number of hours it corresponds to, but every business and employer having employees with irregular work schedules or part-timers has to set the hourly rate emerging proportionately based on what will be implemented as of 1st January 2023.

Companies can now set their hourly compensation rates based on the decree, according to which the NMW is 885 gross for the first six months and then 940 euros gross.

By dividing the 940 euros by the full-time operation of each business which might range from 37.5 to 48 hours per week, an employer can calculate the hourly rate. The hourly rate will also be taken into consideration for possible overtime compensation or payment of part-timers.

