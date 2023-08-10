Minimum salary for hotel industry staff in Cyprus set to rise shortly

The minimum salary for people in Cyprus working in the hotel industry is now €839 monthly but an imminent review paves the way for an increase.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that the positive change for employees could take place as early as by the month’s end.

Specifically, the review of the decree issued on January 8, 2020, under the Minimum Wage Law, paves the way for an increase in minimum wages in hotels that will be close to 7%. This is a consequence of the increase in inflation so far.

For the past year now, trade unions on the island have called on the Ministry of Labour to issue a revised decree in order to incorporate the minimum wages in the hotel sector concerning 19 professions.

But without adding this to the decree on January 1, 2022, January 1, 2023 and June this year following the new transitional agreement for the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in Cyprus.