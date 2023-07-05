Minimum Guaranteed Income applications can now be submitted electronically

The government is considering increasing the rent allowance provided to Minimum Guaranteed Income (MGI) recipients who can now submit their applications electronically, Philenews reports citing deputy social welfare minister Marilena Evangelou.

The MGI applications can be submitted via the state portal gov.cy and assistance is provided at 1450 citizen’s service. Applications can be submitted in the traditional form as well.

Regarding the revision of the rent allowance, Evangelou said it is being examined in the context of the general modernisation of the island’s benefits policy and within the budgetary possibilities of the state.

Both new needs as well as anticipated ones are under review and, by September, the deputy ministry should be able to present to the European Commission a more comprehensive picture of the state of play, she added.

Evangelou believes the electronic application for MGI will be instrumental in speeding up the processing of applications and in providing better service to citizens.

Moreover, she will hold a press conference on the issue on Friday along with the Deputy Minister for Innovation.

The two deputy ministers will focus on decisions aiming to modernise and upgrade the MGI subsidy procedure with the recruitment of new staff and development of computerized systems.