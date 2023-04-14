Millo’s “Surround” large-scale mural in Yeroskipou attracts international attention

A large-scale mural in coastal Yeroskipou created by Italian graffiti artist Millo and titled “Surround” has attracted international attention, Philenews reported on Friday.

The mural adorns a water tower in Andreas Sylianides park in the Paphos district’s municipality and focuses on Goddess Aphrodite who was born in Cyprus, according to mythology.

Referring to his artwork, Millo explained that he was inspired by the fact that as water surrounds the island that hosts it the female figure is seen looking forward and positively.

It is a tribute to goddess Aphrodite with the intention to also highlight the role and importance of water – the real protagonist, not only in the mural, but in Cyprus as a whole, he added.

Because, he explained, Cyprus is in such a unique location in the Mediterranean yet still struggles against the most dramatic water shortages in Europe.

Millo, born Francesco Camillo Giorgino, is a world-renowned street artist with his work exhibited in Los Angeles, Chicago, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Milan, Rome, Florence among others.

The park’s construction follows a donation by private company Korantina Homes.