The occupation regime is getting millions from selling fuel to Greek Cypriots.

With a relevant front-page article, Kibris newspaper cited statements of the “Finance and Energy Minister” who said that the sale of petrol in the non-government-controlled areas has increased due to increased demand by Greek Cypriots who are going to the occupied areas to fill up their cars.

From 20-25 million liters of fuel monthly demand has increased to 30 million liters.