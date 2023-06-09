NewsLocalMillions in pandemic support disbursed to thousands of non-beneficiaries

Millions in pandemic support disbursed to thousands of non-beneficiaries

Odysseas
Odysseas

Some €32 million in pandemic support was disbursed to almost 5,000 beneficiaries who did not qualify with the Finance Ministry admitting it was an unprecedented project which had to proceed without many bureaucratic procedures.

In fact, even foreign companies operating in Cyprus had received €13.8 million in sponsorship without being entitled to – at the expense of the taxpayer, Philenews reports citing Auditor General Odyseas Michaelides.

Michaelides also told House Audit Committee members on Thursday that no effort has been made to recover some €32 million while non-beneficiary foreign companies have returned about €9 million.

The Auditor General also said that one plan had been submitted by the Ministry to the European Commission and another was implemented by Nicosia.

“We found significant deviations in the application and implementation of the plan by the Ministry of Finance, compared to the plan approved by the European economic recovery plan which render the payments made to any non-beneficiaries and any overpayment as illegal state aid,” Michaelides told the MPs.

He went as far as to describe the implementation of the support plan as “sloppy”.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
EU ministers seal ‘historic’ migration deal, Cyprus and Greece also agree
Next article
Trump faces federal charges in classified documents case, adding to legal woes

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros