Migration Department stops online arrangement of appointments

The online arrangement of appointments at the Civil Registry and Migration Department is being stopped as it was found that the platform was being abused by agents. Other arrangements for appointments will be put in place from Monday, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Sunday.

Regarding the issue of refugee settlements, the Interior Minister said that on Tuesday he would inform members of the Parliamentary Committee on Refugees about the specific plan the government is promoting to solve the problem, which will subsequently be submitted to the Cabinet.

On the sidelines of the Annual General Assembly of the Union of Displaced Communities of Famagusta, in Larnaca, the Minister was asked about a front-page article in the Sunday Mail, which referred to agents selling online appointments for amounts up to 200 euros, with Ioannou replying that “the platform was shut down because we are concerned about this particular incident”.

