Mid 25s today as warmer weather sets in

A high pressure system is affecting the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus is expected to see milder conditions with temperatures pushing up to the mid 20s and beyond over the next few days and into early next week, before a more overcast outlook returns, with showers on Wednesday.

Partly overcast today, with light to moderate southerly to southwesterly winds, force three and four and gradually in windward regions strong force five, over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 24 degrees Celsius inland, 22 in coastal areas and 14 on the mountains.

Mostly clear skies this evening, but turning partly cloudy at intervals.

Winds will be light northwesterly to northeasterly and in northern coastal regions, southeasterly force three, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 7 degrees Celsius inland, 11 in coastal regions and 5 on the mountains.

Sunny and warm tomorrow and Tuesday, with a further rise closer to the high 20s, well above the seasonal average.

Showers forecast on Wednesday mainly on the mountains, with a drop in temperatures.