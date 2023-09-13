Mice infestation causes power outage in Larnaca District Court

Larnaca District Court in Cyprus was plunged into darkness for hours on Monday due to a peculiar culprit – mice. The unexpected power outage left the court’s operations in disarray and raised questions about the building’s preparedness for such emergencies.

The incident unfolded when the court’s fire safety system suffered a malfunction late on Monday night, caused by damage inflicted by mice on electrical cables. With no backup generator in place, the court was left with no option but to resort to solutions from a bygone era to keep its essential functions operational.

Some offices within the building, lacking windows to allow natural light, forced employees to work in dimly lit conditions, provided their tasks didn’t require the use of computers.

To address the situation, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) was summoned on Tuesday morning to disconnect power to the entire building, allowing a private contractor to commence repairs. The process took several hours, disrupting the smooth functioning of the court.

To prevent the postponement of scheduled trials, stenographers stepped in to replace typists, ensuring that hearings proceeded within the courtrooms as planned. Judges were granted the discretion to adapt their handling of cases based on individual circumstances, resulting in some necessary rescheduling. Additionally, citizen’s sworn declarations had to be conducted in the court’s courtyard due to the non-operational metal detector at the entrance.

This incident has brought to the forefront the absence of a backup generator at Larnaca District Court. Employees have deemed this lack of preparedness unacceptable, especially concerning security concerns arising when standard checks cannot be carried out effectively.