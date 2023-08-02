MFA issues travel advice to Niger in light of coup

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday issued a travel advice to Niger, effective from August 1.

According to a MFA press release, taking into consideration the security situation in Niger advises Cypriot citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country.

Also, Cypriot citizens in Niger are advised to follow closely developments and information in the international and local media, avoid unnecessary movements and apply maximum security measures.

They are also invited, if they wish so, to register on the Connect2CY (https://www.connect2cy.gov.cy/) online registration platform for Cypriot citizens abroad.

It is noted that in case of emergency Cypriot citizens may contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Consular Affairs Department +357 22 651113 (08:30-15:00, Monday–Friday) or at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Crisis Management Department +357 22 801000, +357 22 651295 (08:30-15:00, Monday–Friday) and mobile +357 97 775998 (outside working hours).