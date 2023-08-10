NewsLocalMFA is looking into reports about Russian presence in occupied areas

MFA is looking into reports about Russian presence in occupied areas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of reports concerning a possible Russian presence, in the form of temporary arrangements, to facilitate consular assistance to Russian nationals residing illegally in the occupied territories in cases of emergency, the Ministry said in an announcement.

In this context, the Foreign Ministry also notes a clarifying statement by the Russian Embassy in Nicosia on Thursday.

In light of the above, the Ministry has conducted an investigation in Nicosia, as well as at the level of Cyprus’s Embassy in Moscow.

Finally, it is noted that the Republic of Cyprus has been and is currently in consultation with the Russian Federation to find ways of dealing with this eventuality in a manner consistent with the principles of international legitimacy and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

By gavriella
