Metsola condemns Turkish actions in Varosha

The European Parliament’s condemnation of Turkey’s violations of UN Security Council resolutions on Famagusta, is reiterated in a letter to Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades by the Parliament’s President Roberta Metsola, Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos has said.

According to the government spokesman, President Metsola shares the view of the President of the Republic that the Turkish provocations and in the fenced-off town of Varosha undermine the efforts to build trust, as well as the prospects for the resumption of talks aiming at a Cyprus solution.

President Metsola also approved President Anastasiadis’s proposals for Confidence-Building Measures and agrees that these measures beyond the benefits they will have for both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots could also prepare the ground for a Cyprus solution on the basis of the relevant Security Council resolutions and of the principles and values on which the European Union is based.

