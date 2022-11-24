Met Office issues yellow alert for isolated heavy thunderstorms, possible hail

The Department of Meteorology issued a yellow warning for isolated heavy thunderstorms, expected to affect mainly the western part of Cyprus.

The warning is in effect from 2 pm to 11 pm on Thursday.

“Isolated heavy thunderstorms are likely to affect mainly the west part of the island,” it said.

“Precipitation rates are expected to range between 35 to 50 millimetres per hour, while hail is also likely”, it added.