Met Office issues yellow alert for heavy thunderstorms, possible hail

The Department of Meteorology issued a yellow warning for isolated heavy thunderstorms, expected to affect the island starting from the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The warning is in effect from 2 am to 6 pm on Tuesday.

“Isolated heavy thunderstorms are expected to affect initially the coastal and offshore areas and later also other areas of the island,” it said.

“Precipitation rates are expected to range between 35 to 50 millimetres per hour, while hail is also likely”, it added.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
