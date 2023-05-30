Met Department issues yellow warning for thunderstorms, hail

NewsLocalMet Department issues yellow warning for thunderstorms, hail

The Department of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for isolated heavy thunderstorms expected to affect mainly inland areas.

The warning is in effect between 11 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.

“Precipitation rate will range between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour, while hail is also likely,” the Department said.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
