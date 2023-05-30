Met Department issues yellow warning for thunderstorms, hail

The Department of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for isolated heavy thunderstorms expected to affect mainly inland areas.
The warning is in effect between 11 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.
“Precipitation rate will range between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour, while hail is also likely,” the Department said.
ΤΜΗΜΑ ΜΕΤΕΩΡΟΛΟΓΙΑΣ ΚΥΠΡΟΥ
ΑΕΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΟ ΛΑΡΝΑΚΑΣ
ΠΡΟΕΙΔΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΚΑΤΑΙΓΙΔΑΣ
ΑΡ.ΠΡΟΕΙΔΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ: 24
ΕΠΙΠΕΔΟ ΕΠΙΚΙΝΔΥΝΟΤΗΤΑΣ: ΚΙΤΡΙΝΟΗΜΕΡΟΜΗΝΙΑ ΕΚΔΟΣΗΣ: 30/05/2023 ΩΡΑ ΕΚΔΟΣΗΣ: 0930 T.X. ΙΣΧΥΕΙ ΑΠΟ: 1100 T.X. 30/05/2023 ΜΕΧΡΙ: 1700 T.X. 30/05/2023 pic.twitter.com/4dTIGUvLPV
