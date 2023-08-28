NewsLocalMet Department issues yellow warning for thunderstorms, hail

Met Department issues yellow warning for thunderstorms, hail

Thunderstorms2
Thunderstorms2

The Department of Meteorology on Monday issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and hail.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect mainly mountainous areas and the eastern half of the island, it said.

“Precipitation rate is expected to range between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour, while hail is also likely,” the Department of Meteorology noted in a post on X.

The warning is in effect between 11 am to 6 pm on Monday, August, 28.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
