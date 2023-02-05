Met Department issues yellow warning for rain, thunderstorms

The Department of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, hail and isolated strong thunderstorms all across the island.

The warning is in effect from 4 pm on Sunday to 5 am on Monday.

“A combination of rain and possibly isolated heavy thunderstorms will continue affecting the island, mainly the west, the north and the south coastal areas,” the Department said.

“The total precipitation is likely to locally exceed the amount of 50 millimetres per 6 hours, while hail is also likely,” it added.