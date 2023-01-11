Met Department issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms

The Department of Meteorology on Wednesday issued a yellow warning for rain and possible isolated heavy thunderstorms, expected to affect the whole island.

The warning is in effect from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday.

“A combination of rain and possibly isolated heavy thunderstorms is expected to affect temporarily the area,” the Department said.

“The total precipitation is likely to locally exceed the amount of 55 millimetres per 24 hours,” it added.

ΤΜΗΜΑ ΜΕΤΕΩΡΟΛΟΓΙΑΣ ΚΥΠΡΟΥ

ΑΕΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΟ ΛΑΡΝΑΚΑΣ

ΠΡΟΕΙΔΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΒΡΟΧΟΠΤΩΣΗΣ

ΑΡ.ΠΡΟΕΙΔΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ: 1

ΕΠΙΠΕΔΟ ΕΠΙΚΙΝΔΥΝΟΤΗΤΑΣ: ΚΙΤΡΙΝΟ

ΗΜΕΡΟΜΗΝΙΑ ΕΚΔΟΣΗΣ: 11/01/2023 ΩΡΑ ΕΚΔΟΣΗΣ: 1600 T.X. ΙΣΧΥΕΙ ΑΠΟ: 0600 T.X. 12/01/2023 ΜΕΧΡΙ: 0600 T.X. 13/01/2023 pic.twitter.com/Dagsg9DfYX — CYMET (@CyMeteorology) January 11, 2023

