Met Department issues yellow alert for isolated thunderstorms

The Cyprus Department of Meteorology has issued a yellow alert for isolated thunderstorms for Wednesday.

The alert is valid between 1 pm and 6 pm.

“Isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect inland and the northern parts of the island,” the forecast said.

Rainfall is expected to exceed 35 millimetres per hour, it added, while small hail is not unlikely.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
