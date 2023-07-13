Met Department issues orange alert for extreme heat as temperatures expected to rise to 43 C

The Department of Meteorology issued an orange alert for extreme heat.

The alert will be in effect between 9 pm on Thursday, July 13 to 6 pm on Friday, July 14.

ΑΡ.ΠΡΟΕΙΔΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ: 27

ΕΠΙΠΕΔΟ ΕΠΙΚΙΝΔΥΝΟΤΗΤΑΣ: ΠΟΡΤΟΚΑΛΙ ΗΜΕΡΟΜΗΝΙΑ ΕΚΔΟΣΗΣ: 13/07/2023 ΩΡΑ ΕΚΔΟΣΗΣ: 1600 T.X. ΙΣΧΥΕΙ ΑΠΟ: 2100 T.X. 13/07/2023 ΜΕΧΡΙ: 1800 T.X. 14/07/2023 pic.twitter.com/6IyHZYZiAw — CYMET (@CyMeteorology) July 13, 2023

According to the weather forecast, minimum temperatures inland, as well as in the north and western coasts will be 25 degrees Celsius while maximum temperatures are expected to rise to 43 degrees Celsius inland and 33 degrees Celsius in the higher mountains.

