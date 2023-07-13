NewsLocalMet Department issues orange alert for extreme heat as temperatures expected to...

Met Department issues orange alert for extreme heat as temperatures expected to rise to 43 C

Heat
Heat

The Department of Meteorology issued an orange alert for extreme heat.

The alert will be in effect between 9 pm on Thursday, July 13 to 6 pm on Friday, July 14.

According to the weather forecast, minimum temperatures inland, as well as in the north and western coasts will be 25 degrees Celsius while maximum temperatures are expected to rise to 43 degrees Celsius inland and 33 degrees Celsius in the higher mountains.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
