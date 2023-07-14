NewsLocalMet Department issues new orange warning for extreme temperatures

Met Department issues new orange warning for extreme temperatures

The Department of Meteorology has issued a new orange warning for extreme high temperatures, in effect from 9 pm on Friday to 6 pm on Saturday.

“The night minimum temperature over the inland areas, the eastern, the southern and the western coastal areas is not expected to fall below 25 degrees Celsius.

“The maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 43 degrees Celsius over the inland areas and to around 32 degrees Celsius over the higher mountainous areas,” the Department said in a tweet.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
