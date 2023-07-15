NewsLocalMet Department issues fresh warning for extreme high temperatures

Met Department issues fresh warning for extreme high temperatures

The Meteorology Department has issued an orange warning for extreme high temperatures, effective from 12 pm to 5 pm on Saturday.

Inland areas are expected to experience scorching temperatures of around 44 degrees Celsius, while higher mountainous regions will see temperatures hovering around 33 degrees Celsius.

As per the morning weather report, the region is currently being affected by low pressure and warm air masses, leading to a surge in temperatures.

Inland areas are projected to reach approximately 44 degrees Celsius, while the southeastern and eastern coastlines will experience temperatures of about 38 degrees Celsius.

The remaining coastal areas can expect temperatures around 35 degrees Celsius, and the higher mountainous regions are anticipated to reach around 33 degrees Celsius.

During the night, a slight decrease in temperatures is expected. Inland areas, southeastern and eastern coastlines will see temperatures drop to approximately 27 degrees Celsius.

The remaining coastal areas will experience temperatures around 25 degrees Celsius, while the higher mountainous regions can anticipate temperatures of about 22 degrees Celsius.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
